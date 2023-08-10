Youth assaulted, robbed of 20,000, phone in Panchkula’s Morni

A 21-year-old student on the way to the bank with ₹20,000 in his pocket was assaulted and robbed of the money by three men in Morni on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused snatched his ₹ 20,000 and mobile phone, before driving away on their motorcycle. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Kamal of Mandhana village, told the police that he had stopped on the road to a save a youth from being beaten up by the men, when he was attacked too.

The other youth, Rameshwar Dutt, is a resident of Shilyon village in Morni, said police. Both were taken to the Primary Health Centre in Morni, but referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, due to the nature of their injuries.

In his police complaint, Kamal said he was pursuing a computer course in Sector 10, Panchkula, and worked at a flour mill near the Mandhana bus stand. Around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, he was going to Morni with ₹20,000 in cash in his pocket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When he reached near the turn to Shilyon village, he saw three men assaulting a youth. Kamal said a woman grazing animals nearby sought his help to rescue the youth. But when he stopped and intervened, the accused turned on him. One of them punched him in the face, breaking his tooth and causing him to faint.

The accused snatched his ₹20,000 and mobile phone, before driving away on their motorcycle.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to get leads about the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON