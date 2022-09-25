22-year-old Bhutanese youth killed in bike-car crash in Ambala

A 22-year-old Bhutanese student died and his friend was injured after an SUV hit their motorcycle head on in Ambala’s Mullana town, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tshering Peljor Wangdi, a resident of Dagana in Bhutan. He was a BCA second-year student at a private university in Mullana and living in a hostel on the campus.

His classmate Bivek Rai, from the same country and living at a paying guest accommodation in the town, is undergoing treatment at the university’s medical wing.

Police said the duo was returning from Barara on their motorcycle without helmets on Friday night. As they reached near Holi village bus stand, an SUV, bearing a Sonepat number, hit them.

Rai told the police that the car was coming from Dusraka side and hit them head on.

“As we both fell on the road, the car halted on the roadside. My friend received grievous injuries on the head and legs. The driver came near us, but soon after fled on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. With the help of locals, I took my friend to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” the youth told the police.

Following investigation, the car driver, Polu Ram, a resident of Jind district, was arrested on Saturday, said Mullana station house officer (SHO) inspector Surender Singh said.

“The Bhutanese embassy was informed that authorised a relative at the university for further proceedings. An autopsy was conducted in his presence. The body was handed over to the relative, who left for their native country for further rituals,” the inspector told the HT.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code on Rai’s complaint.