22-year-old booked for raping teen girl in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 10, 2023 06:22 AM IST

The accused hails from Ganganagar in Rajasthan. A case was against the accused was filed on the complaint of the victim’s mother

The Meharban police have booked a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl.

The accused hails from Ganganagar in Rajasthan. A case was against the accused was filed on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

According to police officials, the accused abducted the girl on Monday and the victim returned home on Tuesday.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter went missing on November 6 and returned home on the evening of November 7. The girl revealed that the accused had taken her to an isolated spot on Kakowal village road and assaulted her. The accused threatened her with severe consequences before leaving her near her colony.

Police said that Suresh and the victim are both are from Rajasthan and both of them were familiar with each other for the past several years. The girl’s family and the accused were residing in Meharban area.

ASI Surjit Singh, investigating officer, informed that a case has been registered against Suresh under sections 376, 506 of the IPC, and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

