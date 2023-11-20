22-year-old held with 510 gm heroin in Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 22-year-old man after recovering 510 gm heroin from his possession.

Police arrested a 22-year-old with 510 gm heroin in Ludhiana.

The arrested accused has been identified as Avishek of Balmiki Mohalla, Daresi. He runs a pet store.

Sharing further details, STF’s Ludhiana range in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they arrested the accused following a tip-off about the accused heading towards Sardar Nagar. The team set up a check-post in the area and stopped the accused for checking, recovering 510 gm heroin from his scooter.

The inspector added that the accused during questioning informed that he used to procure heroin from a drug supplier Rishi Ghai of Ghati Mohalla.

A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at the STF station, Mohali.

Further, the inspector added that earlier Avishek had earlier been arrested for peddling drugs in December 2022 and was lodged in jail. He was out on bail. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have been involved in drug peddling for the past two years.

