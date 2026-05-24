A 22-year-old man shot dead three members of his own family over over a land and money dispute in Bichpari village of Ambala on Saturday evening, police said on Monday.

While the grandmother died at the spot, his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital. Mahinder’s wife, Sunita, was also injured in the firing and was taken to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where her condition is said to be critical. (File)

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Police said that the accused Abhishek Kumar, 22, allegedly fired at his grandmother Isro Devi, 90, after an argument broke. When his elder brother Sandeep Kumar, 40 and uncle (chacha) Mahinder Singh, 50, tried to intervene, he opened fire on them too, they added.

While the grandmother died at the spot, his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital. Mahinder’s wife, Sunita, was also injured in the firing and was taken to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where her condition is said to be critical.

The whole incident was captured in CCTV and a video clip of the same went viral on social media.

According to locals, the family had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute over a contract for soil mining on their land and some money matters. The claim was confirmed during police investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused’s grandmother Isro Devi has two sons Satbir Singh and Mahinder Pal who live separately. Mahinder has no children of his own; consequently, Satbir’s elder son, Sandeep (40) looked after him. Meanwhile, the younger son Abhishek resides with Satbir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused’s grandmother Isro Devi has two sons Satbir Singh and Mahinder Pal who live separately. Mahinder has no children of his own; consequently, Satbir’s elder son, Sandeep (40) looked after him. Meanwhile, the younger son Abhishek resides with Satbir. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep’s wife Neha, the complainant in the case, alleged that both Abhishek and Satbir, in connivance with each other, sold sand from their part of land and from the land belonging to Mahinder. After learning about this, Mahinder and Sandeep demanded their share, but they refused, due to which there were continuous arguments, she added.

Meanwhile, Satbir told the media that Mahinder would often get sided with Sandeep, which would lead to fierce rift in the family.

According to the police, when Abhishek returned home on Saturday evening, an argument broke out within the family. The altercation quickly escalated into such a violent confrontation that the accused, Abhishek acting in a fit of rage shot his 95-year-old grandmother Isro Devi, who died instantly.

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After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the site, took custody of the bodies, and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary probe reveals that if the accused was planning the attack for long and how was he able to procure the pistol.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that a case was registered at Shahzadpur police station and several police teams are making efforts to nab the accused.

With PTI inputs