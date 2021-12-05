Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 22-year-old woman latest Covid casualty in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

22-year-old woman latest Covid casualty in Ludhiana

So far, 87,671 persons have tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana, of which 2,111 patients have succumbed to the disease. The district currently has 19 active cases.
Ludhiana currently has 19 active Covid cases. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 22-year-old woman of Kothe Khanjura village in Jagraon died of Covid-19 while another person tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

So far, 87,671 persons have tested positive for the virus in the district, of which 2,111 patients have succumbed to the disease. The district currently has 19 active cases.

Three fresh cases of dengue were also reported in the district during the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 1,812, while the count of suspected cases is at 4,680.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP