22-year-old woman latest Covid casualty in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old woman of Kothe Khanjura village in Jagraon died of Covid-19 while another person tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

So far, 87,671 persons have tested positive for the virus in the district, of which 2,111 patients have succumbed to the disease. The district currently has 19 active cases.

Three fresh cases of dengue were also reported in the district during the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district has reached 1,812, while the count of suspected cases is at 4,680.