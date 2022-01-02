235 challans issued for flouting traffic rules in Ludhiana

Amid new year celebrations, the Ludhiana police strengthened its crackdown against violators at the popular spots in the city. As many as 235 offenders were issued challans on Friday by the police for different traffic violations.

A total of 110 traffic offenders paid penalties for the violations, while 125 violators had to appear in the court to pay the fine.

Among the court challans, 36 traffic challans were imposed in Zone-1, 31 in Zone-2, 16 in Zone-3, 14 in Zone-4. Around 19 red light jump offenders received e-challans to be cleared from the local court.

These challans were imposed for the breaching rules, including three for black film, 12 using mobile phone while driving, four for pressure horn, nine for over speeding, 21 red light jump,14 triple riding, 16 unauthorized number plate, 14 without helmet , 13 wrong parking , 11 wrong side driving and eight others.

Meanwhile, 110 people paid their penalties in cash for violations, including one black film, five for disobeying signals, 15 without seat belt, ten for unauthorized number plate , 59 vehicles towed, eight without helmet, ten wrong parking, and two for wrong side driving.

