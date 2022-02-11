236 test positive as Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip again

After a slight spike on Wednesday, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases once again dropped below 300, as 236 people tested positive on Thursday.

Chandigarh, which saw its cases rising to 123 a day ago, reported 95 infections. Mohali’s tally also reduced from 116 to 89, while in Panchkula, the figure dipped from 65 to 52 in the same period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, three more people died due to the virus in the tricity – two in Chandigarh and one in Mohali.

Both deceased in Chandigarh were senior citizens. Among them, a 63-years-old man, who lived in Sector 50, was fully vaccinated, but was suffering from acute myeloid leukaemia.

The other patient, a 70-year-old man from Sector 52, was brought dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and later found positive for Covid. He was not vaccinated.

The latest fatality in Mohali was an 84-year-old woman from Dera Bassi. She died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

With this, tricity’s Covid toll so far this month has reached 51, compared to six in the first 10 days of January that saw 112 deaths in all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload, which had shot up to 21,142 on January 20, dropped below the 2,000 mark, a first in five weeks.

Of the 1,952 patients still infected, 891 are in Mohali, 816 in Chandigarh and 236 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 4.6% in Mohali, 4% in Panchkula and 3.3% in the UT.