23.8 mm rain cools down Chandigarh, more likely today

The city recorded 23.8 mm rain on Saturday morning that caused the maximum temperature to drop to 30°C from 32.4°C on Friday.

While the maximum temperature was 3.2 degrees below normal, the minimum temperature, though down from 27.2°C on Friday to 25.5°C on Saturday, was still 1.8 degrees above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is likely in the coming days, although the intensity will be lower than that on Saturday.

Over the next three day, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 31°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.