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23.83 crore recovered from 6k PSPCL violators

The annual enforcement data for financial year 2025-26, out of the 1,10,003 electricity connections checked, 1,10 lakh were domestic household accounts.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 10:53 pm IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
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: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has recovered 23.83 crore from 6,114 consumers for violations, such as theft, metre tampering and unauthorised power use across the district.

A view of PSPCL substation on Ferozepur road in Ludhiana, India – December 10, 2025. (HT File)

The corporation stated that its ongoing checking drive throughout 2025-26 fiscal covered 1.10 lakh consumers in urban, suburban and rural pockets. Officials said the drive aims at uncovering a deeply entrenched pattern of irregular consumption that continues to put pressure on both revenue and grid stability.

According to the annual enforcement data for financial year 2025-26, out of the 1,10,003 electricity connections checked, 1,01,038 were domestic household accounts as the campaign was heavily focused on residential consumers and suspected misuse clusters.

The inspections led to the detection of 6,114 violation cases, prompting the utility to impose penalties worth 22.87 crore. Officials said the 23.83 crore recovery figure included current-year realisations along with pending dues and theft-related recoveries from earlier assessments.

Officials said the inspections are increasingly being driven by consumption analytics, abnormal load patterns and feeder-level loss mapping, allowing teams to identify high-risk localities before conducting surprise checks.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 23.83 crore recovered from 6k PSPCL violators
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 23.83 crore recovered from 6k PSPCL violators
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