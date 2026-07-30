239 crore central funds sanctioned for two key road upgrade projects in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh government has secured administrative approval of ₹239.45 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026–27 from the Union ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) for two important road upgradation projects in the state.

The approved projects include upgrading the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road at ₹203.52 crore and the remaining 16-km stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road at ₹35.93 crore. (Representational image)

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The approved projects include upgrading the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road at ₹203.52 crore and the remaining 16-km stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road at ₹35.93 crore.

Welcoming the approval, public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh said the sanction is the outcome of the consistent and coordinated efforts of the Himachal government and the PWD.

Singh said that the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road is a lifeline for the apple-growing regions of Theog, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Rohru and Chopal. “The Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road project is particularly significant as it completes the entire road corridor,” he added.

“These projects are not merely investments in road infrastructure; they are investments in the livelihoods of our farmers and horticulturists. Improved connectivity will enhance market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and contribute to the long-term growth of Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector, said Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} The Minister further said that the state government will expedite all procedural formalities to ensure that construction work commences at the earliest and is completed within the stipulated timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Minister further said that the state government will expedite all procedural formalities to ensure that construction work commences at the earliest and is completed within the stipulated timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

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