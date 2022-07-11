Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
23-year-old food delivery man killed in Dhakoli hit-and-run

The hit-and-run victim is survived by his widowed mother and two younger brothers. (iStock)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A speeding canter claimed the life of a 23-year-old food delivery man on the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover in Mohali’s Dhakoli area on Saturday night.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, the victim, Sooraj Chaurasia, lived in a rented accommodation in Dhakoli.

According to police, he had come to Dhakoli a little over a month ago with a new motorcycle and started working for online food delivery service Swiggy.

Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said on Saturday night, Chaurasia was on his way to deliver food from Dhakoli to Mansa Devi. When he reached the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover around 8.30 pm, a canter hit his motorcycle from behind, throwing him on the road and causing serious head injuries.

Chaurasia was rushed to the government hospital in Dhakoli, but was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the canter driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

“We have the canter’s registration number and will be arresting the driver soon,” said Singh.

Police have booked the driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the youth’s maternal uncle Ram Chander.

He is survived by his widowed mother and two younger brothers.

