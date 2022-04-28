23-year-old jumps from first floor of showroom to thwart rape bid in Ludhiana

Barricaded with an intruder who was attempting to sexually assault her, a 23-year-old woman jumped from the second-floor of a showroom in Jamalpur on Radha Swami Road on Wednesday.

The victim, who is employed with a private mobile telecommunication company, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital. Her condition is stable

The unidentified assailant closed the shutter after entering the firm’s office and attempted to force himself on her. Though the area is heavily populated, nobody noticed the man enter the showroom. After the victim managed to break free, she ran to the first floor of the showroom and jumped from the building. The accused managed to slip away in the commotion that ensued.

CCTV footage shows that the victim ran towards another mobile store across the road after landing, before she fell unconscious. The assailant, who was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, was around 5ft 6 inches tall and had a wheatish complexion, was also spotted fleeing the spot.

Station house office (SHO) Davinder Singh said the accused entered the office posing as a customer and on finding the victim alone assaulted her.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said the victim fought back for at least 30 minutes. “The accused has been identified, and attempts are being made to arrest him,” he said. The police are trying to verify whether the accused knew the victim.