Ludhiana: 23-year-old man dies of 'drug overdose'

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 18, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Superintendent of police Mandeep Kaur and sub-inspector Santokh Singh found identification documents of the deceased, a resident of Ruriwala

A 23-year-old man was found dead in a residential area of G2 Estate Colony here, with police suspecting it to be a case of drug overdose.

Superintendent of police Mandeep Kaur and sub-inspector Santokh Singh found identification documents of the deceased, a resident of Ruriwala.

Police claimed that it was evident from the physical appearance of the deceased that he died from drug overdose. His mouth was foaming, and there was blood coming out of his nose.

The police have taken possession of the body and informed the family members of the deceased.

Police said that the exact cause of the man’s death will be determined after a post-mortem examination. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Officials stated that they are trying to ascertain whether the deceased had come alone to the residential area to consume drugs or if was accompanied by someone.

