23-yr-old dies of suspected drug overdose in Amritsar village

A 23-year-old man from Amritsar’s Madoke Brar village, located around 10 kms from the international border with Pakistan, died of suspected drug overdose on Saturday. His two brothers had also lost their lives to drugs, a family member claimed. They were aged 24 and 25 at the time of their death. A 23-year-old man from Amritsar’s Madoke Brar village, located around 10 kms from the international border with Pakistan, died of suspected drug overdose on Saturday. (HT File)

The man is survived by his elderly parents and a year-old daughter. His wife had reportedly abandoned him due to his drug addiction.

As per his cousin, they found the 23-year-old lying unconscious under a bridge near the village. He was rushed home and given first-aid but failed to survive.

Police, however, maintained that they had received no information about the youth’s death. Lopoke station house officer (SHO) Harpal Singh, under whose jurisdiction the village falls, said, “We have received no information about any death due to drug overdose. We will look into the matter.”

The family has already cremated the body and no post-mortem was carried out.

Claiming that drugs had destroyed the family, the cousin said, “The family has lost three sons to drugs. Their young children – a five-year-old boy, four-year-old girl, and a year-old girl -- are now left in the care of the grandparents.”

The victim’s father said, “Had the government taken adequate steps to curb drug menace, the lives of my sons could have been saved. I urge the government to take necessary steps to stop drug smuggling in our area.”

