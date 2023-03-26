23-year-old stabbed to death after clash between two groups in Rohtak

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death during a clash that left seven others injured in Mayna village. The incident took place after an altercation between two groups escalated late on Saturday evening.

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after a clash broke out between two groups in Rohtak. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar. Four persons from one group and three from other sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

The deceased’s brother Naveen Kumar, in his complaint, told police that he and his friend Rajesh were visiting a mechanic at the village to get their motorcycle fixed.

Detailing the incident, he said, “Saurabh, who is also from the village, came there and began started hurling abuses at us. My brother Manoj and his friend Vinod also came to the mechanic shop, where Saurabh along with his family member and mechanic Rahul started thrashing us and Saurabh stabbed my brother.”

Saurabh’s father Narendra, meanwhile, lodged a cross first-information report (FIR), saying Naveen and Rajesh were directing offensive gestures at his son. He added that the group then attacked his son and other members of his family with sticks.

Shivaji colony station house officer (SHO) Shamsher Singh said cross FIRs have been filed and that the police were investigating the case.