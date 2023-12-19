Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the state assembly that 24 cases of sexual harassment of women players and trainers were registered in the past four years. 24 cases of sexual harassment of women players registered in past four years: Vij (HT Photo)

The minister was responding to a question by INLD MLA Abhay Chautala during the question hour.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The INLD leader had asked for the year wise number of cases of sexual harassment which occurred with women players and trainers, which came to light/registered by the government from year 2019 till date.

Vij in his reply informed the House that the total number of cases registered during the period from January 1, 2019, to December 11, 2023, was 24. He said that 17 cases were pending before the courts and charges against the accused were not proved in four cases.

Meanwhile, Abhay also raised another matter and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

He asked why the government had not taken any action against state minister Sandeep Singh, who was last year booked by the Chandigarh Police in a sexual harassment case.

In his reply, Vij informed the House that the “jurisdiction of his case falls in Chandigarh.”

“As far as the complaint we had received (from the complainant coach in January), we had set up a committee under Mamta Singh and report of that committee was handed over to the Chandigarh administration,” said Vij.

Abhay, however, said the matter may be before a court in Chandigarh, but the complaint pertains to a state minister and the coach who levelled the allegations is also from Haryana.

Vij on his part said no one has been defending the minister in the matter.

“The matter is pending before the court and whatever will be the decision of the court, action will follow accordingly. Till the matter is pending before the court, we cannot discuss it here (in the House),” said Vij.