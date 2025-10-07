24% trials resolved in less than 3 years in Chandigarh, but conviction rate lags behind nation

As per the latest Crime in India 2023 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 1,888 trials were completed in the city in 2023, out of which, as many as 459 or 24% of the trials took one to three years for completion. Remarkably, as many as 271 or 14.35% trials in Chandigarh took between five to ten years for completion, while nationally this percentage is just 6.5%. (HT Photo for representation)

The report also revealed that 426 or 22.5% of the trials took three to five years to complete, being the second highest category as per trial completion rate in the city. Surprisingly, the report shows that 19 trials in Chandigarh went on for over ten years and concluded in 2023.

In all over India, as many as 31.8% of the trials took one to three years for completion and 19.68% trials completed in between six to 12 months. However, in Chandigarh this number is slightly lower than the national data. The report shows that only 214 or 11.3% trials concluded in six to 12 months.

The report also highlights that 278 or 14.7% of trials concluded in less than a month, while the national percentage for this is only 5.1%. Other than this, as many as 37.8% of the total trials lasted less than one year. Nationally, this figure is at 43.8%.

City’s conviction rate is lower than national data

Out of a total 8,547 cases that were on trial in the local district courts, the conviction rate of Chandigarh was 45.2%, which is lower than the national average of 54%. In comparison, Delhi has a conviction rate of 78.1% and Puducherry has a conviction rate of 58.2%. In fact, the conviction rate of other UTs is 73% and Chandigarh is lagging behind. The report shows that the pendency percentage of the city is at 83.8% which is lower than the national pendency percentage at 88.3%.

2,209 people arrested for IPC crimes

As per court data, as many as 2,209 people were arrested for crimes under Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2023. Of this, interestingly 2,097 or 94.9% of those arrested were men, while only 112 or 5.1% women were arrested.

Age group wise, a total of 942 people who were arrested between 18-30 years old. At 46.2% of the total, this was the most common age group of those arrested. Interestingly, 27 people who were over the age of 60 were also arrested for IPC crimes. As many as 177 juveniles were also apprehended by the police.