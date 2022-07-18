Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing

According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19 in Ludhiana; The district sports officials said after concluding trials for PU colleges in Punjab, trials for students of GNDU would be held here
Players gave trials for 18 sports, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district.

Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc.

According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.

As per the sources, 300 players would be selected from the colleges affiliated with the university in the state, and they would be paid 100-200 each daily for their diet by the sports department.

The district sports officials said after concluding trials for PU colleges in Punjab, trials for students of GNDU would be held here.

