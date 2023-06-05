Ludhiana: 246 students appear for JEE Advanced, find paper ‘tough’

As many as 246 students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) out of a total of 250 registered candidates at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Management and Technology in Dakha.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam was conducted in two shifts. The paper-1 was held between 9 am to 12 pm and the paper 2 was conducted between 3.30 to 5.30 pm. It was compulsory for the students to appear in both papers.

Students started reaching the centre as early as 7.30 am, apart from the students from the district, students from nearby towns and cities, including Moga, Ahmedgarh and Sangrur also appeared for the exam.

A number of students found the paper to be tough and less scoring.

One student, appearing at the centre for the exam, Dakshveer Chahal, said all the portions of the examination physics, chemistry and maths were tough. He added that as a mark is deducted for each negative question it added to the anxiety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dakshveer said he had scored 99.91 in the JEE-Mains exams and is hoping to secure a seat in the computer science streams at one of the Indian Institute of Technologies (IIT).

Another student, Rohit Kumar, said the chemistry section in the second shift was quite competitive. He added after securing a good score in JEE-Mains he was studying regularly for eight hours and is confident that he will secure admission at a prominent institute. He said that he wishes to pursue computer science from one of the IITs.

Students with shining marks in the JEE Main are eligible to get into numerous engineering courses,including at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT) and other centrally-funded technical colleges while JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to IITs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}