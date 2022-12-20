24x7 canal-based water supply: World Bank team discusses project roles with Ludhiana MC staff

A delegation of World Bank officials working on the 24x7 surface canal-based water supply project, being funded by the international financial institution, conducted a meeting with civic body officials at the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone D office on Monday.

On a five-day visit to the city, the Sriniwas Rao-led team met the municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo among other officials.

Discussions were held to apprise the civic body officials about the responsibilities of Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited, which has been recently formed to implement the water supply project.

The delegation also conducted meetings with different MC wings, including operations and maintenance (O&M) cell, human resources, IT, on the first day of the visit.

Notably, the responsibility of MC operations and maintenance (O and M) wing, which currently looks after the city’s water supply, is being transitioned to the company under the project.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu is the chairperson of the company, while the municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal is the managing director.

A few city councillors and civic body officials, meanwhile, have also been appointed directors for the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Aggarwal said the first phase of the project has to be taken up at a cost of around ₹1,420 crore and a company has already been formed for the same.

Other members of the World Bank delegation included Navika Chaudhary, Deep Pathak and Sumeer Singh.