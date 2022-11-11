24x7 surface water supply project in Ludhiana: Offices for World Bank officials to come up at indoor stadium

To accommodate members of the World Bank team who will be visiting the city to supervise the 24x7 surface (canal based) water supply project, the municipal corporation is going to establish offices for them at the indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road which has been lying largely unused for many years.

Tenders have already been allotted for the first phase of the WB-funded project and the team is expected to arrive in the city after they have been allotted.

Civic body officials said two halls of the stadium will be utilised to establish the offices at a cost of an estimated ₹92 lakh.

The stadium was constructed at a cost of ₹ 85 crore and only about a dozen events have been hosted at the facility since it was inaugurated in 2016. The civic body charges over ₹1 lakh for an event at the stadium and organisers have to arrange their own generators in absence of permanent high load power connections. MC has earned a revenue of only around ₹35 lakh so far from the stadium which is spread over an area of 3.2 acres.

