Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 24-year-old booked for molesting minor in Zirakpur
chandigarh news

24-year-old booked for molesting minor in Zirakpur

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The accused proposed to the victim for friendship and even said that he would give her a phone free of cost. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Dhakoli police have booked a 24-year-old mobile shop owner for molesting a minor girl who came to her shop for mobile repair on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju, of Krishna Enclave in Dhakoli.

As per the complaint, the 17-year-old victim was alone in the shop when the accused held her hand and started molesting her. He proposed to her for friendship and even said that he would give her a phone free of cost. He also threatened her that if she narrates the incident to anyone, he would kill her.

After reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to her father who then lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the accused, who is absconding.

