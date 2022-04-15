24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas

A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to the accused, Sajan, of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, while a police party was on duty at a check post in Sector 28 in May 2019, they spotted Sajan trying to evade detection. Noticing his suspicious behaviour, police stopped him for checking and found a polybag containing charas in his possession. As Sajan could not produce any permit or licence, he was booked under the NDPS Act.

In court, Sajan pleaded that he was not present at the alleged place of recovery, but was arrested from his house. His counsel contended false implication, claiming that though the alleged recovery was made at a very busy place, no independent witness had joined the case, entitling his client to benefit of doubt.

However, the court said the prosecution had proved the case beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.

The accused also pleaded leniency, stating that he had never been involved in any other case under the NDPS Act. But the public prosecutor sought strict punishment for the youth, who has even been involved in a theft case earlier.

Observing that numerous households had been ruined due to such type of offences, the court sentenced Sajan to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment.