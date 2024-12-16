24-year-old killed as bike rams into goods-laden auto in Ludhiana

A 24-year-old security guard was killed late on Sunday night after a goods-laden auto rammed into his bike on Hambran Road, officials said. They said the victim, Karamjit Singh of Salempura village, suffered serious head and shoulder injuries, which led to his death. Karamjit Singh was killed in a road accident in Ludhiana late on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred when the victim was on his way to work for a night shift at a textile factory near Ladhowal. According to police and eyewitnesses, the auto driver stopped after the accident and attempted to provide first aid to Karamjit with the help of passersby.

However, the victim died on the spot, the officials added.

The Hambran police post apprehended the driver involved in the accident

The police traced the victim’s family using a contact number found on his mobile phone and informed them.

Karamjit’s uncle, Jagjit Singh, said the deceased was an only son and the sole breadwinner. “He was just 24 and worked as a security guard to support his mother and sister,” said Jagjit Singh.

Jagjit added that Karamjit used to leave for work every evening and when he closed in on a factory area on Sunday night, a ‘speeding’ goods vehicle collided with his bike.

The body was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem.