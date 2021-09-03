25 people rounded up for drinking in open, 11 vehicles seized in Ludhiana

After late night mock drills, police surprised motorists by carrying out a drive against drunken drivers and those consuming alcohol in the open or in their cars.

Police rounded up 25 violators, seized 11 vehicles and issued four challans for drunken driving. A drive was carried at Sarabha Nagar, Sidhwan Canal Road, South City, Sarabha Nagar Puli (Hero Bakery Chowk) and Ferozepur Road.

Police teams turned up outside eateries and started rounding up those drinking inside their cars. The police recovered liquor bottles, beer bottles, disposal glasses and eatables from the cars. Many violators tried to influence police officials using the names of senior officials and political leaders, but to no avail.

“Many violators said they had just started drinking, some said they were drinking in the open for the first time and they would not repeat it in future,” an officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police had received several complaints regarding people consuming alcohol outside eateries, following which the cops carried out the drive.

The ADCP added the commissioner of police had already banned drinking in the open, as it leads to scuffles and causes mishaps. The ADCP said the eatery owners had also been asked to not serve eatables in cars. Officials say more drives will be carried out on other parts of the city as well.