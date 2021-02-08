25% women contesting Mohali MC elections are postgraduate

As many as 28 women with postgraduate degrees are contesting the Mohali municipal corporation elections scheduled on February 14. They say their education will help them understand and solve key issues, and also make them the first choice of voters.

Of the 260 candidates in the fray, 110 are women. With 50% seats reserved for them, at least 25 councillors in the 50-member House are set to be women.

In fact, all parties have mostly fielded those women who are either graduates or postgraduates, also pointing to the fact that how highly educated women are not averse to jump into politics

Tanmeet, who has done PhD in law and is working as an assistant professor at the University Institute of Legal Studies, is contesting from ward number 18 on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. “To bring qualitative improvement in the working of urban local bodies, there is a need to have qualified candidates. I have decided to contest elections to improve my ward as it faces several civic issues,” she says.

Baljeet Kaur, Congress candidate from ward number 7, has masters in English besides bachelors in education and is presently teaching in a private school in Chandigarh. “I contested last time too and lost by just six votes. I really want to serve people of my ward, and I believe that good educational background helps in taking up issues with higher authorities with more confidence,” she says.

Former councillor Opinder Preet Kaur Gill, who is again contesting from ward number 17 under the Azad group banner, has done MBA (finance) from Wilkes University, USA. “My mother was a councillor and her dream was to keep serving the people of Mohali, but she died of a heart attack in 2015. I believe education plays an important role in the development of any city,” she says.