250 shanties gutted in Kapurthala fire

Police said there was no report of any casualty in the incident, but more than 1,000 dwellers have been rendered homeless
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Around 250 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon near the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

Police said there was no report of any casualty in the incident, but more than 1,000 dwellers have been rendered homeless. It took four fire tenders over two hours to douse the flames, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses say after the fire spread across the shanties, commuters and local shopkeepers rescued those trapped inside.

Kapurthala district administration officials said that they are making temporary arrangements for migrant workers at government school in Bhulana village. The administration has also arranged food for them, they said. Deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal said the administration will assess the loss caused by the blaze and will compensate the dwellers.

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said that Punjab government will provide compensation to the affected families.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the district administration to provide immediate relief and assistance to all the affected families.

