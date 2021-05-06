2,527 +ve, 38 die in record Covid surge in Chandigarh tricity

Breaking all records for the second consecutive day, Covid-19 claimed 38 more lives while 2,527 people tested positive in the tricity on Wednesday.

Just five days into May, the tricity has logged 10,697 cases and 137 deaths, as compared to 43,145 cases and 311 deaths throughout April. As on Wednesday evening, 19,661 cases remain active across the tricity, up from 19,134 a day ago.

On Wednesday, both Mohali and Panchkula recorded an all-time high of 1,056 and 654 fresh cases, respectively, while 817 cases surfaced in Chandigarh.

Mohali and Chandigarh also witnessed the biggest spike in deaths as 17 and 14 people, respectively, succumbed to it, and even Panchkula equalled its previous record of seven fatalities in a day.

In Chandigarh, the highest number of cases were reported on May 3, when 890 people tested positive, while the previous record of 13 deaths was registered on April 30. Panchkula had logged its previous all-time high of 584 cases just a day back on May 4, while seven deaths were registered for the first time on April 29.

Mohali, which is the worst hit, had logged 12 deaths in a day thrice in a week before the Wednesday surge, while the 1,000 mark in terms of cases was breached for the first time on May 2 with 1,045 cases.

Since crossing the grim milestone of 2,000 for the first time on April 22, the tricity has recorded 2,000+ cases as many as 10 times in two weeks, with the previous record of 2,211 set on May 4. Meanwhile, 29 fatalities, the record that now stands broken, were recorded twice, on April 28 and May 4.

Case tally goes past 50K in Mohali

Mohali district crossed the 50,000 mark with a record 1,056 cases on Wednesday. While the number of cases has climbed to 50,988, the death toll has reached 651 with a record 17 fatalities.

The fresh cases were spread across the district, with 362 surfacing in Mohali city, 270 in Dhakoli, 128 in Dera Bassi, 125 in Kharar and 84 in Gharuan.

Meanwhile, with 1,002 patients recovering from the disease, the number of those cured climbed to 41,636, leaving 8,701 active cases.

Teen among 14 dead in Chandigarh

A 19-year-old youth was among 14 people who succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh on Wednesday. As many as 10 were below the age of 60. The record number of fatalities took the death toll to 532.

With 817 new infections, the number of cases stands at 46,793, of which 8,363 are active. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 22%, suggesting that of every five people sampled, one was found positive. Meanwhile, the number of those recovered has reached 37,898.

600+ cases for first time in Panchkula

With 654 new cases on Wednesday, Panchkula breached all past records. Among those tested positive are five CRPF and 16 ITBP personnel.

Mewanwhile, a 35-year-old man from Tipra and 47-year-old woman from Sector 12 were among seven patients who breathed their last. Both had no comorbidities. Of the remaining, three were in their 50s and two in 60s. The death toll has climbed to 234.

The district has recorded 23,175 cases so far, of which 20,344 have been cured and 2,597 are active. Amid the rising number of cases, recovery rate has dropped to 87% and fatality rate has gone up to 1.07% while daily positivity rate stands at around 30%.

