258 smugglers held, 194 drug cases registered in one week: Punjab Police

Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in last one week, inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday.

While addressing his weekly press conference here, he said the police have also recovered 41.26kg heroin, 13.5kg opium, 53.25kg ganja, 4.8 quintals of poppy husk, and 5.28 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides ₹20.48 lakh drug money.

He said with 15 more proclaimed offenders in police net, the total number of arrests reached 623 since the special drive to arrest them was launched on July 5, 2022.

The IGP said that Punjab Police have taken strict action against traders of banned Chinese kite strings and recovered 10,269 bundles after registering 176 FIRs and arresting 188 people.