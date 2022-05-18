₹25-crore cut imposed in Mohali MC budget
Even as the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) had proposed a budget of ₹161 crore for financial year 2022-23, the Punjab local bodies department has approved only ₹136 crore, imposing a cut of ₹25 crore.
Even for 2021-22, the department had slashed MC’s budget by ₹31 crore. Against the proposed ₹148 crore, it had approved only ₹117 crore.
However, unlike last year, the department has this time allocated ₹7 crore for solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission and ₹80 lakh for the sewerage maintenance and augmentation project, which is expected to help the MC further improve the city’s standing in the annual Swacch Survekshan.
After standing 157th in the 2020 rankings, Mohali had attained the 81st rank in 2021. In 2019, it was at the 153rd position and 109th in 2018.
Speaking on the cut, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said MC will not allow the development works to suffer despite the cut and will seek more funds from the state government as and when needed.
MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said along with the municipal funds, MC will also recover around ₹20-crore development funds from the Greater Mohali area Development Authority (GMADA).
As per the budget estimates cleared by MC in March, apart from the municipal funds and GMADA dues, the civic body is eyeing ₹28 crore from property tax, ₹14 crore from advertisement fee, ₹4 crore from excise duty, ₹1.3 crore from water and sewerage bills, and ₹70 lakh from rent and tehbazaari fee as its major income sources.
Chandigarh to get dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday chaired the second state-level Narco Coordination Center meeting, which was convened by Narcotics Control Bureau, deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh. At the meeting, it was decided that a dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be set up in Chandigarh, to be headed by an inspector general-rank officer. To be managed by the cyber cell of the UT Police, the project will also rope in college students and volunteers.
Auto driver held for raping 15-year-old in Chandigarh forest
An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in the forest area in Sector 50 in broad daylight on Sunday. Police said the accused, Pawan, 31, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 49, is married and has three children. She was taken to the Sector 49 police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Chandigarh’s horticulture, plastic waste to be processed at new integrated plant
With the UT administration favouring a single, city-level plant to process different types of solid wastes – dry, wet and horticulture, the municipal corporation is rethinking its plan for a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant. Chandigarh generates around 8 tonnes of horticultural waste per day, but it goes up to 80 tonnes per day during spring and autumn, when trees shed leaves.
Speeding car mows down scooterist in Panchkula
A speeding car left a scooterist dead near the Sector 25 market on National Highway 73 in Panchkula on Tuesday morning. Sukhpal was riding his scooter on National Highway 73 around 6.30 am, when a red Maruti Suzuki Zen car hit him from behind. The car driver took Sukhpal for treatment to Ojas Hospital in Sector 26 and then fled from there. Meanwhile, an eyewitness identified the car, which was impounded by the police.
Dadumajra landfill: HC tells Chandigarh MC chief to submit fresh action-taken report
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to submit a fresh action-taken report on the processing and clearing of waste dumped at the Dadumajra landfill. The directions came after MC commissioner Anindita Mitra submitted the civic body's long-range and short-term plan, which the petitioners dismissed as old announcements being made since 2008.
