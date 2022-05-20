25-year-old Bihar youth ends life in Mohali’s Nayagaon, two booked
A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented house in Nayagaon on Thursday.
The deceased was a native of Sitapur, Bihar, and lived in Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon. He had come to Chandigarh to prepare for competitive exams.
“The youth left behind a suicide note, which will be disclosed before his parents, who will reach Mohali on Friday. On the basis of the suicide note, we have booked two unknown persons for abetment to suicide,” said Kulwant Singh, station house officer (SHO), Nayagaon.
The suicide came to fore after a neighbour saw the youth hanging from the fan through a window. He informed his landlord, who further alerted the police.
A police team reached the spot and moved the body to the Kharar Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken on the basis of its report.
Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of Raju's rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24. The city's maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3C on Wednesday to 41C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2C on Wednesday to 26.4C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
Chandigarh employees’ revised pay scales set to be finalised within 15 days
The UT administration is working to finalise the revised pay scales UT employees as per the Central Services Rules within 15 days. The child care leave for women will increase from one to two years. For professors in colleges under the UT administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.
17 more Covid cases crop up in Chandigarh tricity
As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Thursday, down from 24 cases on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, where 16 cases cropped up a day ago, six new infections were recorded. Panchkula reported four cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali, the number rose from four to seven. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 21, 22, 40 and 47.
Panchkula Civil Hospital death: After patient’s kin allege medical negligence, board conducts autopsy
A day after the family of a 23-year-old Baltana man alleged medical negligence behind his death at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, his autopsy was conducted under videography by a board of doctors. The deceased patient, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was set to get married on May 22. While the wedding preparations were underway on Wednesday night, he felt sick and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died later in the night.
