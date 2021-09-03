25-year-old biker crushed under truck in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

A 25-year-old youth was killed and another man was injured after a truck collided with their motorcycles in Industrial Area on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Abhay Pratap Saroj of Dhanas, worked as a lab attendant in the department of geography at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been working in the college for four years.

Pardeep, a resident of Pinjore, who was also injured in the accident, told the police that he worked as plant head in a factory in Phase 1, Industrial Area.

Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, he was riding his motorcycle on his way back home and another motorcyclist was moving besides him.

As they crossed the cremation ground, a truck coming from Garcha light point hit their motorcycles.

While Pardeep fell on one side and had a narrow escape, the other motorcyclist was run over by the truck’s rear wheel. The truck driver stopped to help the victims, while passers-by called the police.

On reaching the spot, police rushed both the victims to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Abhay was declared brought dead and Pardeep was admitted for treatment.

The truck driver, Mohinder Singh of Dariya village, was arrested and booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.