25-year-old held with 1.44 kg heroin in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The team of special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested a man for suspected drug peddling and recovered 1.44 kg heroin and 35,000 drug money from his possession.

nspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF, Ludhiana range, said that the STF received a tip-off and put up a checkpoint near a Playway School in Mohalla Mohar Singh Nagar. (Stock photo)

The STF also recovered a car and a scooter from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Shivam Bali alias Giga, 25, of Ghati Mohalla, who is presently residing in Mohar Singh Nagar in a rented accommodation.

He is already facing trial in drug peddling cases and had come out of jail in January this year.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF, Ludhiana range, said that the STF received a tip-off and put up a checkpoint near a Playway School in Mohalla Mohar Singh Nagar. The accused was crossing from the area in a car.

When frisked, they recovered 1.44 kg heroin and 35,000 as drug money from the car. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered a scooter from his house, which he uses to supply drugs.

A case under section 21, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The inspector said that the accused is a drug addict and he has been into drug peddling for the past some time. He is already facing three FIRs.

The inspector said that Shivam procured the drug from a man named Rohit Hans, who hails from Guru Nanak Nagar of Daresi in Ludhiana, but is settled in Delhi. The STF are trying to trace Rohit.

