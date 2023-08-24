Kaithal: 25-year-old law student found dead; wife, in-laws booked

A 25-year-old law student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a cow shed in Shimla village of Kaithal district. The police have booked his wife and in-laws. In a police complaint, family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and they suspected the involvement of four persons, including his wife and her parents, in the murder.

The police said the deceased used to sleep alone in the cow shed and on Wednesday morning his body was found hanging. Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot with FSL experts and the body was taken for post-mortem examination.

As per the police complaint, the deceased’s wife wanted to go abroad on a study visa and a few days ago, they had an argument over the issue following which she moved to her father’s house. The victim’s brother alleged that the woman’s father used to make calls to his brother and threatened him for not allowing her to go abroad.

He said CCTV footage of a camera installed near the cow shed showed that three people came in an SUV around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and they left after two hours. Kalayat police station in-charge Rohtash Kumar said as per the statement of the brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against four persons, his wife and in-laws.

He said the police were waiting for post-mortem report to find out the cause of death and investigation is going on.

