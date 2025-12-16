25-year-old man gets 30-year jail for raping his minor neighbour

Special POCSO court in Chandigarh has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl whom he lured into his house under the pretence of sending her to buy groceries. The heinous crime took place two years ago in 2023 in Chandigarh. The court convicted the accused on December 12 and pronounced the sentence on December 15. (iStock)

The court convicted the accused on December 12 and pronounced the sentence on December 15. During the trial, the convict attempted to evade responsibility, but the DNA report presented in court exposed the reality of the case.

The case was registered by the police based on a report filed by a counsellor from the Women and Child Helpline.

The victim told the counsellor that she was playing near her house when the neighbouring youth gave her money to buy some items from the shop. He then used a pretext to call her inside his house where he slapped her and then raped her. The girl returned home and confided the entire incident to her mother, following which the matter was reported to the police, and the accused was arrested.

During the investigation, the police collected DNA samples from the child’s clothing and physical evidence. The samples were found to be of a male, and subsequent comparison with the convict’s established a positive match.