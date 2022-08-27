25-year-old woman killed as car hits three-wheeler in Dera Bassi

A 25-year-old woman was killed, while her three-year-old daughter was injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an unknown vehicle on Friday night.

The victim, Anjali, a resident of Dera Bassi, was on her way home from Zirakpur with her husband Ashish and daughter Sadhvi when their auto was hit by a vehicle on the Dera Bassi flyover. The family of three was rushed to the hospital where Anjali was declared brought dead. Her daughter sustained a fracture on her left arm, while Ashish suffered minor injuries.

Investigating officer Satbir Singh said they were scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. “We are yet to record the statement of the victim’s husband,” he said.