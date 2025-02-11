2.6 lakh looted at gunpoint from scrap shop in Pinjore

A scrap shop near a Dhaba in Johluwal village, Pinjore, was targeted in an armed robbery in the early hours of Sunday, with three unidentified men holding workers hostage and looting ₹2.6 lakh in cash at gunpoint. The robbers locked the victims inside the shop before escaping, leaving behind a mobile phone and a live round, which were later recovered by the police. The robbers locked the victims inside the shop before escaping, leaving behind a mobile phone and a live round, which were later recovered by the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the complaint filed by 22-year-old Anan Urav, a resident of West Bengal, he has been working at the scrap shop owned by Hira Lal for the past 6-7 years. Initially employed at Hira Lal’s scrap shop in Barwala, Panchkula, he had recently been managing the Jholuwal branch near Pinjore for the past three months. Two other workers, Dalip Urav from West Bengal and Ranjan from Bihar, were also employed at the shop.

On February 8, at around 9 pm, a truck driver named Milan, associated with scrap contractor Rinku, delivered ₹2.5 lakh in cash on behalf of Hira Lal, who was away attending the Kumbh Mela. Anan secured the money in a cupboard inside the shop, locked it, and kept the key with him.

At approximately 3 am on February 9, a man arrived at the shop, claiming to have 20 kg of copper for sale. He called two more persons, one of whom was armed with a sword, while another carried a firearm. The trio threatened Anan and his co-workers, forcibly took the cupboard key from his pocket, and stole ₹2.6 lakh in cash.

After looting the money, the robbers locked the shop’s tin gate from the outside, trapping the victims inside. Once the workers managed to break free, they immediately contacted a nearby hotel owner, Jaswinder Singh, who in turn alerted both Hira Lal and the police.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team arrived at the scene. During the initial investigation, they found a live bullet round and a mobile phone, believed to belong to one of the robbers.

Based on Anan Urav’s statement, the Pinjore Police Station has registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 3(5) of the BNS and the 25-54-59 Arms Act.