Sohana police arrested two men and seized 2.68 kg of opium during a routine check near Sectors 78-79, on Sunday.

2.68 kg opium seized in Mohali, two held

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Teams led under supervision of deputy suprindent of police Harsimran Singh Bal and Simranjit Singh, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration number UP 20 BX 6022 coming from the Chandigarh side.

The team stopped the vehicle and checked the two occupants.During the search, police recovered 980 grams of opium from identified accused Rakesh Kashyap, and 1 kg 700 grams from a bag carried by another accused Hariraj, taking the total seizure to 2 kg 680 grams

According to police, Kashyap, is a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, and Hariraj, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. Police have seized the motorcycle used in the transportation of the contraband and registered a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Sohana police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said they produced the accused before a court and sought police remand to investigate the source of the contraband and identify other links in the supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they produced the accused before a court and sought police remand to investigate the source of the contraband and identify other links in the supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

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