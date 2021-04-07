Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 26-lakh graft: Himachal HC asks agri director to explain his position
chandigarh news

26-lakh graft: Himachal HC asks agri director to explain his position

Observes that director, instead of imposing major penalty on the petitioner, only imposed a minor penalty of censure
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 01:46 AM IST
(Representational picture)

Taking exception to the order passed by director of agriculture qua imposing only a minor penalty of censure upon the petitioner in a case of proven embezzlement of 26.6 lakh in sale proceeds, the Himachal high court on Tuesday directed the director of agriculture to explain his position on the next date of hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia passed these orders on a writ petition challenging the penalty order passed by the director. The petitioner has alleged that he has been mala fide involved in a fictitious case and even in the departmental inquiry initiated against him, no proper opportunity was afforded to him and no rules or principles of natural justice were followed.

The court observed that the record reveals that even the employer — the director of agriculture — had come to a firm conclusion that the petitioner had misappropriated 26.69 lakh of the sale proceeds and had not deposited this amount in the government treasury, yet he, instead of imposing major penalty on the petitioner, only imposed a minor penalty of ‘censure’. The court said it has failed to understand and appreciate as to what was the source of power or authority of the director of agriculture to pass an order of censure.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 62 deaths, 2,924 Covid new cases

Private schools tracking our social media accounts, allege parents

Pandemic effect: Hola Mohalla donations at Anandpur Sahib gurdwaras dip this year again

Punjab sets up 3,700 mandis for procuring wheat amid Covid surge

The court directed the respondent state to file reply within a period of four weeks and posted the matter for May 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP