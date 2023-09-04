Chandigarh: Man stabbed for intervening in fight at Sector 22

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and back after he tried to stop a fight between two men at the Sector 22 market on Saturday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 324 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

Police have launched a search for the accused, Lucky, 25, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, and his unidentified accomplice on the complaint of the victim, Deepak Thapa of Sector 38 West.

According to police, the victim, who works as a private driver, had gone to the market with his two friends after celebrating his birthday.

At the market, Thapa saw Lucky fighting with someone over a dispute. When Thapa intervened to pacify the duo, Lucky instead turned on him, and stabbed him in the chest and back, before fleeing.

Police were informed and Thapa was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he underwent treatment.

The accused have been booked under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

