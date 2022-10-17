26-year-old man waiting for friend in car shot at in Zirakpur

A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck by an unidentified person outside Modern Complex Society on Old Kalka Road in Zirakpur on Saturday night.

Police said the victim, Aditya, lives in Aerocity, Mohali, and works for a private bank in Rajpura. He remains in the ICU at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he underwent a surgery after being referred by a private hospital.

Investigators said the youth was outside the housing society to meet a female friend, Monika, who works for a private company in Manimajra.

Monika told the police that when she returned home from Kalagram around 11.45 pm on Saturday, Aditya was waiting for her outside her society in a car.

She said she went upstairs for a while to freshen up before returning to meet him. But in the meantime, she received a phone call from a screaming Aditya. When she rushed downstairs, she found his car rammed into a flyover at some distance.

She initially assumed that he had met with an accident, but on the way to the hospital, Aditya revealed that someone had shot him in the neck.

Police registered a case against the unidentified shooter under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on the complaint of Mohit Chaudhary, brother of the victim.

“CCTV cameras of all shops around Old Kalka Road and Patiala Chowk are being scrutinised. Probe is underway to establish the reason behind the attack and to nab the accused. The victim is stable,” said Deepinder Singh Brar, station house officer, Zirakpur police station.