27 injured as bus skids off road in Himachal’s Solan district

Twenty-seven people were injured, four of them critically, when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded and fell into a ditch in Nalagarh sub division of Solan district on Saturday.

Police said the accident took place on the Patta-Barotiwala road when the bus with 37 people on board was on its way from Johadji to Nalagarh.

The driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a curve.

Nalagarh sub divisional magistrate Mahendra Pal Gurjar said a rescue team was rushed to the spot soon after the accident.

The critically injured were referred to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while those who sustained minor injuries were being treated at Nalagarh hospital.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

16 vehicles damaged in pileup at Kandaghat

In another accident in Solan district, 16 vehicles were damaged in a pile-up at Kandaghat town on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway.

Police said a truck loaded with apples rammed into a car stuck in a traffic jam, resulting in vehicles crashing into each other.

It is learnt that the truck driver lost control on the wheel due to brake failure.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway that was opened to traffic after half an hour.

Five Hoshiarpur pilgrims injured in Amb

In yet another mishap, five pilgrims from Hoshiarpur were injured when their car skidded off the road at Kinnu near Chintapurni temple in Amb sub division of Una district.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said the injured have been admitted to Amb hospital. The victims were returning after paying obeisance at Chintpurni temple.

Speeding is said to be the reason behind the accident.

A case was registered.