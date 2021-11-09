Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27 more dengue cases detected in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

27 more dengue cases detected in Ludhiana

The total count of confirmed dengue patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,439, while the number of suspected patients is 3,540.
As per health department officials, no confirmed dengue death has come to fore in the district as of now, but there are four suspected dengue deaths. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Twenty-seven fresh cases of dengue were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Monday. The total count of confirmed dengue patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,439, while the number of suspected patients is 3,540.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,081 have been reported from Ludhiana city, while the others have surfaced from Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala, Sahnewal and other areas.

As per health department officials, no confirmed dengue death has come to fore in the district as of now, but there are four suspected deaths.

3 fresh cases of Covid detected

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. The total count of Covid patients here has reached 87,624, out of which 2,106 have succumbed. The district currently has 19 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP