27-year-old car driver killed in Dera Bassi hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali district, a speeding car claimed the life of a 27-year-old car driver in Dera Bassi.

Dera Bassi police booked the absconding car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and launched a search. (HT FILE)

A resident of Panchkula, the deceased, Puneet Kakkar, was returning home after attending the wedding of a cousin when the collision took place.

In his complaint to police, his father, Anil Kakkar, said his family had gone to Barwala, Panchkula, to attend his nephew’s marriage. While returning home, Puneet was driving his car, while he was in another car with other family members.

Anil alleged that when they reached near the bus stand at Kuranwala village, Dera Bassi, a speeding car hit Puneet’s car and drove off. His severely injured son was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Bus mows down pedestrian in Dhanas

Chandigarh In another road mishap on Tuesday, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding Swaraj Mazda bus in Dhanas, Chandigarh.

Identified as Sadhna, the deceased lived in EWS Colony, Dhanas, said police.

Her brother Suraj complained to police that the bus, bearing a Mohali registration number, was being driven rashly when it hit his sister near Shri Ram marble shop.

Sadhna was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but was declared brought dead.

Following Suraj’s complaint, police arrested the bus driver, Suresh Yadav, who also lives in Dhanas, and later released him on bail. He is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC, registered at the Sarangpur police station.

