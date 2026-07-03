27-year-old man murdered by elder brother in Bahadurgarh

A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his elder brother in Chhotu Ram Nagar of Bahadurgarh, police said on Thursday.

The police took the body for the postmortem and started the investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Shrikant, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the victim was living with his brother in a rented accommodation in Bahadurgarh.

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Both were daily wagers in Bahadurgarh. Police officials said that after the incident, the accused, identified as Arun, allegedly called his sister Ruby post midnight around 12.51am on Wednesday and told her that he has killed Shrikant.

Soon after getting the information, the family members immediately informed their acquaintance Sonu in Bahadurgarh and he reached the spot. He found Shrikant’s body inside the room and informed the police.

The police took the body for the postmortem and started the investigation. However, the accused fled the spot. The police said that on the complaint of the victim’s sister, the accused has been booked for murder. The police said that the exact cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and the body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.

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