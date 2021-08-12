Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
27-year-old murdered in Rajouri, mob blocks Jammu-Poonch highway for 5 hours

Some unidentified assailants attacked Ankush Bakshi with sharp-edged weapons inside his house at Chakli village, causing his instant death
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:11 AM IST
A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 458 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri. (Representative Image/HT Photo)

JAMMU After a 27-year-old youngster was stabbed to death at Chakli village in Rajouri around 1am on Wednesday, locals blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway for over five hours , demanding that the culprits be arrested.

Rajouri district police chief SSP Sheema Nabi Qasba said, “Some unidentified assailants attacked Ankush Bakshi with sharp-edged weapons inside his house at Chakli village, causing his instant death.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 458 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Rajouri, has been constituted to probe the murder.

Officials said Bakshi was stabbed multiple times in his sleep. Come morning, angry villagers blocked the highway at Chakli and raised slogans against the civil administration and police. Deputy magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shavan reached the spot and assured them that strict action will be taken against the accused.

