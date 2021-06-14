Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
28 booked for circulating porn on social media in Punjab

Some of the cases were lodged on the basis of the complaints filed to the state-level Cyber Crime Investigation Cell at Mohali, while the others were registered on the basis of tip-off
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:09 AM IST
AMRITSAR

Twenty eight persons have been booked for allegedly circulating porn on social media.

The cases were registered after the cyber crime wing of Punjab Police investigated complaints lodged on March 16 and 20 this year. Ten cases have been registered at various police stations of the city, considering the nearest residential address of the accused.

Some of the cases were lodged on the basis of the complaints filed to the state-level Cyber Crime Investigation Cell at Mohali, while the others were registered on the basis of tip-off.

Police have identified the accused as Sagarpreet Singh, Pargat Singh, Steefan, Gurpreet, Jaspreet Singh, Parminder Singh, Jasbir Singh, Raj Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Amit Arora, Minakshi Gupta, Rahul Kumar, Ravi Kant, Raman Nandan, Pankaj Mahajan, Ajay Sharma, Shiv Darshan Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kuljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Fakir Chand, Jagjit Singh, Khush Sharma, Satpal Singh, Amritpal, Manmohan Singh, Minakshi and Gurpreet Singh.

Police said porn clips were shared on the social media through mobile phones and computers registered in the names of the accused. The police have not made any arrest so far, citing that the investigation into the cases was still on.

“Our teams will now investigate if the accused were really using their devices for circulating the sexual material or their devices were being used by some other people. They will be arrested if they are found to be involved in the crime,” said commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Sukhchain Singh Gill.

All the accused were booked under Section 67-B of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

