28 challaned in 2 days for modifying silencers in Ludhiana

Cracking a whip against modified silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles to make a gunshot like sound, the traffic police have issued 28 challans in the past two days. The police are also scanning motorcycles of people who were challaned in the past for the offense to check if they have again installed modified silencers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP – traffic 2) Karnail Singh said apart from issuing challans to the violators, the police will also book the mechanics for fitting modified silencers on the motorcycles under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

ACP added that the police had initiated the drive against modified silencers on January 15 in Zone 2 and Zone 4 of traffic police.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city without properly fitted silencers in April 2021.